Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro drops 2-word message channeling late '90s fashion in latest IG post

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro has been exploring the world of fashion lately, and was spotted trying a late 90s fashion. In that era, a popular trend of styling corset tops has started to reignite lately.

Ad

On Sunday, Vaccaro updated her Instagram story with a picture of herself, following the same fashion. Vaccaro can be seen wearing a pink corset top with light-blue denim jeans. Along with a snapshot, Vaccaro dropped a 2-word message, which read:

"Fit check."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apart from fashion, Vaccaro often shares social media posts related to her workout regimen.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On Monday, Vaccaro cleared her intentions about fitness. She shared a handful of clips and pictures from her early morning gym session. One of her IG stories featured a mirror selfie, in the caption of which, she talked about her motivation behind her strict fitness routine.

Ad

Trending

"Leaning into the best version of me," she wrote.

Keeta Vaccaro drops 2-word message channelling late '90s fashion (Image Credit: Vaccaro/IG)

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro requested total home access amidst ongoing divorce drama

Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro are going through a divorce filed last month. Vaccaro has demanded exclusive access to the couple's house temporarily to ensure the safety of her daughter, Capri.

Ad

In Touch obtained court documents related to the said divorce, in which Vaccaro accused the wide receiver of being uninterested in his "parental responsibilities." The documents contained accusations regarding Hill for not fulfilling the basic responsibilities of a father. It said:

“The husband has never taken care of the baby, never bathed her, never changed a diaper, never dressed her and never put her to bed. He has never been along with the baby. [Tyreek] has no sincere desire to spend time with the baby, to assume parental responsibilities for the baby or to be personally involved with the baby.”

Ad

Vaccaro has been spending quality time with Capri. Last week, Vaccaro shared a handful of pictures of Capri from her South Beach outing.

Before that, the mother-daughter duo was spotted enjoying a fun manicure day together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.