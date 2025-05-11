IN PICS: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro hits South Beach in black bikini with daughter Capri

Keeta Vaccaro filed for a divorce from her husband, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, last month. Since then, she has chosen to live her own life, treating her Instagram followers with workout updates at the gym and enjoying beach getaways with her daughter, Capri.

Vaccaro spent time at South Beach on Friday and posted pictures with her newborn daughter on IG. Keeta sported a black bikini, while little Capri wore a pink striped swimsuit and a cute pink baby hat. She also posted a selfie wearing black sunglasses.

In her IG carousel, Keeta and Capri were lying on beach shacks, resting and enjoying the view. The 29-year-old also posted a short video of herself taking her 5-month-old daughter near the waves.

Keeta graduated from the University of Miami in 2019 with an entrepreneurship and marketing degree. She began her entrepreneurial journey by launching her fitness brand, Own Flow, in 2022. Additionally, she co-founded Investaccess, a platform that helps startups connect with investors.

Keeta Vaccaro requests home access amid Tyreek Hill divorce proceedings

Keeta Vaccaro revealed the number of children Tyreek Hill has while seeking temporary exclusive use of their home amid their divorce. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Keeta argued that Tyreek's behavior justified her request for temporary exclusive use of their home. In her filing, she stated that she filed for divorce on April 8.

“Following an altercation on April 7” at the parties’ home “during which [Tyreek] conducted himself in a threatening, violent, abusive and unsafe manner toward” toward “[Keeta], toward her mother and toward the parties’ four-and-one-half-month-old daughter.”

She didn’t include details of the incident to protect the family's privacy. However, Vaccaro claimed that Hill had tried taking their daughter with him on April 17.

“The husband has never taken care of the baby, never bathed her, never changed a diaper, never dressed her and never put her to bed. He has never been along with the baby. [Tyreek] has no sincere desire to spend time with the baby, to assume parental responsibilities for the baby or to be personally involved with the baby.”

Keeta's lawyer noted that Tyreek’s involvement as a parent is well-documented, as are numerous other children.

