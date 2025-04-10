Why did Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta file for divorce? All about Dolphins WR and his partner's relationship fallout

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has decided to end her marriage with the Miami Dolphins WR. This came just one day after police were called to their Sunny Isles Beach home in Florida because of a domestic dispute. Keeta, who married Tyreek in November 2023, filed for divorce early Tuesday morning.

Ad

Keeta’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, witnessed an upsetting situation and called the police on Monday afternoon. According to the police report, Tyreek threw a computer during an argument with Keeta. Then he picked up their baby daughter and walked around the apartment with her.

That said, no one was hurt, and both Keeta and Tyreek told officers that things did not turn physical.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keeta told the police the argument started because she felt Tyreek was not spending enough time with their toddler daughter.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As reported by TMZ, Tyreek broke the silence on the incident. He stated that he had every right as a father to be with his child and added:

" I can take my baby whenever I want."

Police decided not to take further action, and no one was arrested.

The Miami Dolphins were aware of the incident but would not comment further.

This isn’t the first time the couple faced legal trouble. A few months after their wedding, Tyreek briefly filed for divorce but later said it was a mistake by someone on his team.

Ad

Cut to the present situation, Keeta’s lawyer has asked for privacy, saying:

"Family matters are personal and respect the parties' privacy as it plays out."

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce after couple’s Aspen getaway

Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, took a snowy vacation to Aspen, Colorado, last month. Keeta shared photos and videos on Instagram of her enjoying snowboarding, calling it one of her favorite sports.

Ad

Ad

Unfortunately, Tyreek Hill couldn't come along since he is healing from wrist surgery. However, the Dolphins star rode on the back of the snowmobile that Keeta was driving.

They also brought their baby daughter, Capri, on the trip.

It was her first vacation since she was born in November 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.