Tyreek Hill takes backseat for 'snowmobiling' adventure with wife Keeta as WR recovers from wrist injury

Over the weekend, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro traveled to Aspen for a snowy trip in Colorado. The couple kept fans updated with pictures from their romantic vacation via Instagram. Keeta recently shared a glimpse into her "snowmobiling" memory with the wide receiver.

On Tuesday, Vaccaro shared a clip on her Instagram story in which Hill, who is recovering from a wrist injury, sat in the backseat of a snowmobile the influencer drove.

Tyreek Hill takes backseat for 'snowmobiling' adventure with wife Keeta (Image Source: Keeta/IG)

Apart from sharing snippets of her snowmobile experience on her story, Vaccaro also shared a dedicated Instagram post recapping her fun times with the wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill recently underwent wrist surgery after struggling with the issue throughout last season. According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's statement during the NFL scouting combine, Hill had a "ligament issue," which has been surgically treated. However, Hill won't be allowed to "catch the football" until fully recovered.

Tyreek and Keeta enjoyed the vacation with their daughter Capri. It was Capri's first vacation abroad since her birth in November last year. Vaccaro also posted pictures of her daughter Capri enjoying Aspen with her parents.

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta shares a glimpse into travel diaries with daughter Capri

On Saturday, Keeta Vaccaro shared an Instagram post featuring her moments with Capri from inside the plane.

In the first slide of the IG post, Vaccaro played with Capri, who sat on her mother's knee. The following pictures featured Capri's other moments with Vaccaro's friends and clips highlighting the view of the sky.

"On the way to Aspen," Vaccaro captioned her Instagram post.

As for Hill, amid his recovery from a wrist injury, there have been strong trade rumors around the wide receiver. On Monday, Hill dismissed the rumors, hinting that he'll be staying with the Dolphins for the upcoming season.

