Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, shared on Instagram Stories on Saturday, a manicure day with her daughter, Capri Hill. Vaccaro is a Florida native and tech entrepreneur, graduating from the University of Miami in 2019 with an entrepreneurship and marketing degree.

Ad

Dressed in a light pink night suit with ribbons and white feather slippers, Vaccaro got her nails done, as her daughter, also in nightwear, sat on her lap. She captioned the post:

“Manicure day with my girl.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta enjoys mommy-daughter manicure day in adorable IG post, Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

She posted a follow-up IG story where she showed off her new nails — light pink in almond shape.

Ad

Trending

Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta enjoys mommy-daughter manicure day in adorable IG post, Instagram

Her social media post comes during a period of heightened legal drama between Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill.

Ad

Per court documents, Hill had arrived unannounced at the couple’s residence on May 1 and changed plans regarding their child’s travel, allegedly expressing an intention to fly the child to Los Angeles. Earlier in April, police responded to a call from Vaccaro’s mother regarding a domestic dispute. No arrests were made, but Vaccaro filed for divorce shortly after.

Vacarro has described Hill’s behavior as erratic and expressed concern about his lack of familiarity with their daughter's daily routine. In her filing, she requested primary custody, limited travel rights for Hill and supervised visitation. Hill’s legal team, though, denied the claims, labeling them as a false and part of a strategy to gain leverage in the proceedings.

Ad

The couple married during the wide receiver’s NFL bye week in November 2023. Tyreek Hill’s history includes a 2015 guilty plea to domestic assault and a 2019 child abuse investigation that did not result in charges.

Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro slays core day in bold red gym set

On April 29, Keeta Vaccaro shared a video of herself working out in a bright red gym outfit.

Ad

She wore matching red tights and a fitted top, showing off her toned body. Vaccaro did abs exercises, starting with crunches and finishing with a plank. She also did some toe taps and dead bugs.

Being a fitness lover and a wellness app founder, “Own Flow,” she often shares her workout and diet plans with her 97.5K IG followers. She keeps her focus on health, fitness and looking good while doing it. Her latest post is another example of how she combines fashion with staying fit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"