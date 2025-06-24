Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, shows off “curls all summer” look in brown sheer dress

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, shared her summer look on Instagram, posting a slew of pictures.

She posed in a bodycon brown dress, showing off her curly hair. For accessories, Vacarro wore a pendant and bracelets.

"Curls all summer," she wrote in the caption.

After filing for divorce from Tyreek Hill in April, Keeta Vaccaro shares pictures and videos on Instagram with her daughter Capri, whom they welcomed in November 2024. She celebrated Mother's Day last month and posted an adorable reel with the caption:

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible women out there! Becoming a mom has been the greatest gift, and I feel so blessed to pour into Capri and give her everything she deserves and more. We recently started gymnastics to help build her coordination, confidence, and strength early on. Watching her grow and explore the world is the best feeling ever"

She shares a strong bond with her daughter. On Wednesday, Vaccaro opened up about an adorable plan, posting a picture from the tennis court in her Instagram story and wrote in the caption:

"Getting better so I can play with Capri when she's ready."

Keeta Vaccaro is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout routine online.

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, twins with daughter, Capri, in a white outfit

On Monday, Keeta Vaccaro shared a few pictures on Instagram with her daughter, Capri in matching white outfits.

The Wags to Riches star wore a bodycon off-shoulder white gown while the six-month-old Capri donned a white frock and a matching bow hairband.

With Capri turning six months in May, Keeta Vaccaro celebrated her daughter’s big day by preparing a watermelon cake and a flower bouquet.

On June 12, she shared an adorable video on Instagram of enjoying swimming with her daughter.

"Summer activities🌸 with my favorite girl @capri_hill," she wrote.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro tied the knot in 2023 after dating for a few years, and became parents a year later.

