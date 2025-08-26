Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off gym gains as Dolphins WR faces $500,000 financial blow over support payments

Keeta Vaccaro leaned into her fitness brand this week. She shared a gym update with followers while her high-profile divorce from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill generates headlines in court.

The influencer posted a mirror selfie in her Instagram stories on Monday.

She added the caption “work out with me” and attached a link to "Own Flow", her workout app.

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro shows off gym gains

The platform is her latest business venture alongside roles with Investaccess and Gamers First, Inc.

While Vaccaro was encouraging fans to join her fitness routines, court documents revealed the financial responsibilities Hill is carrying during the separation.

According to multiple reports, a Florida judge has ordered Hill to provide substantial monthly support payments to maintain what the court described as “status quo” living conditions.

Tyreek Hill ordered to cover multiple expenses

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill has already provided Keeta Vaccaro a $500,000 lump-sum check, along with $100,000 for a new car and nearly half a million dollars to cover legal fees, the filings show.

He is required to pay between $20,000 and $50,000 every month until a final settlement is reached.

Vaccaro was also granted exclusive access to the couple’s Miami condo, valued at $5.5 million, while Hill remains responsible for the mortgage, utilities and insurance. The court emphasized that these interim payments do not determine the eventual outcome of the divorce.

The divorce proceedings began in April, one day after police were called to the couple’s apartment for a domestic disturbance. Though no charges were filed, the incident added to a turbulent stretch that has produced more than 100 filings in Miami-Dade County.

Tyreek Hill and Vaccaro married in November 2023. The pair share an infant daughter, Capri, who was briefly hospitalized earlier this month after what Vaccaro described on Instagram as a “scary” health scare.

Hill’s personal life has faced scrutiny before this case. His college career ended at Oklahoma State following a domestic violence arrest in 2014. He later dealt with child abuse allegations while with the Kansas City Chiefs.

