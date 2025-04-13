Tyreek Hill’s MIL Alesia’s released 911 audio exposes "scared" situation with wife Keeta Vaccaro

On April 7, Alesia Vaccaro, Tyreek Hill’s mother-in-law, made a 911 call that is now public. In the call, Alesia sounded afraid and said she was worried for her daughter’s safety over a serious argument inside the Dolphins WR's home in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

In the background, Keeta can be heard yelling,

“You’re not gonna do this. You don’t push me. You push me and I'm gonna video. You're crazy and I don't care. I'm sane. I don't care."

Alesia also shared her own fear, saying,

“Now they’re blaming me for calling the police. Might try to beat me.”

The dispatcher told her she did the right thing, but Alesia kept saying she was "scared."

Police came to the house soon after. No one was arrested, but the officers saw a bruise on Keeta’s chest. She said it happened when Hill tried to take their baby during the fight. Both said it didn’t turn into a physical fight, but the fear in the house said otherwise.

According to reports, Alesia also told the 911 dispatcher that Hill was being aggressive and had thrown a laptop.

On April 8, Keeta filed for divorce. She said their marriage couldn’t be saved. In the court papers, she claimed Hill wasn’t fulfilling his role as a father, which caused further arguments. She requested child support, spousal support and to stay in the Miami home with their child.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro had domestic issues in 2024

This isn’t the first time Tyreek Hill has faced trouble off the field.

Just three months after saying “I do,” there have been other domestic issues between Hill and Keeta Vaccaro. There were also rumors flying around that the couple had filed for divorce.

Dramatically, Hill pushed back hard, saying the story wasn’t true. He even said the person who filed the paperwork made a big mistake and he fired them.

Not long after, he asked the court to cancel the divorce filing.

Later, in March 2024, on "The Pivot Podcast," Hill shared that things started going downhill when he and his wife, Keeta, discussed a postnuptial agreement.

According to Hill, once people outside the relationship got involved, things quickly got messy.

Looking back, Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro made their relationship public in January 2021 by starting a YouTube channel together. In July 2021, they got engaged. Two years later, in November 2023, they got married.

