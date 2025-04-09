Tyreek Hill called in by wife Keeta Vaccaro over alleged domestic dispute

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again as he was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro.
Reports arose from Tyreek and Keeta’s troubles at their luxury high-rise in Sunny Isles Beach on Monday, April 7, 2025. Police responded to the scene after receiving a call reporting an “assault in progress.”
According to the incident report, Keeta’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, who has been living with the couple since the birth of their child in November, told officers she feared for her daughter’s safety. She described Hill as:
“Very aggressive and impulsive,” as per reports in the media.
Keeta partly doubled down on Hill’s aggressive behavior, allegedly claiming that he responded by ‘’becoming angry and throwing around objects’’ during discussions. Hill allegedly threw a laptop in addition to reportedly grabbing their infant daughter before walking towards the balcony.
Tyreek Hill defended himself, claiming:
“I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want,” as per the Police.
Both Hill and Keeta told police the altercation never became physical. However, reports claim that officers noted a bruise on Keeta’s upper chest, which may or may not have been from any physical altercations.
The wideout left the condo 40 minutes later, with Keeta, her mother and Hill's daughter safely inside.
Instances of violence that surround Tyreek Hill
Hill has been no stranger to controversy off the field. Back in 2014, the Dolphins star was accused of resorting to physical violence with his then-girlfriend Crystal Espinal, who was eight months pregnant. Subsequently, he was dismissed from Oklahoma and landed three years of probation after pleading guilty.
Five years later, in 2019, he found himself under police investigation for battery charges. His former girlfriend and then-fiancée Espinal’s three-year-old son had suffered a broken arm.
On June 20, 2023, he was cited during an altercation with police in Miami-Dade at Haulover Matina in Florida. The incident ended in an undisclosed settlement with the victim, and the Miami-Dade police declined to pursue charges against him.
Earlier this year, social media influencer Sophie Hall sued Hill, alleging he fractured her leg during a backyard football drill. Tyreek Hill’s legal troubles have not been confined to these events. The wide receiver seems to be controversy's favorite child.
