Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro enjoy relaxing stroll with their five-month-old daughter Capri

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is vacationing with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, and their newborn daughter, Capri. Hill took a mirror selfie from the rearview mirror of a heavy vehicle while walking on the streets with his family.

Ad

While Hill was dressed in a casual t-shirt, his wife wore a white top and casual pink trousers, while baby Capri was in her cradle. He shared the picture on his Instagram on Friday.

Tyreek Hill takes a selfie with wife Keeta Vaccaro and daughter Capri

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple engaged in July 2023 and married in November 2023 in Texas. Vaccaro announced her pregnancy in July and welcomed their daughter on November 25, 2023.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Vaccaro has shared multiple photos on her IG account, capturing adorable moments between her and her daughter. On March 1, she shared a clip on her IG where she spends time with Capri in a private pool. She captioned:

“Teaching my daughter @capri_hill how to swim 💕✨👙🌊🌺👼🏽”

Ad

The couple later traveled to Herzogenaurach, Germany, earlier this month. Hill, who has been associated with Adidas since 2018, toured the Adidas office. Vaccaro shared some pictures and clips on Instagram and captioned them:

“Adidas Archive – We had the incredible opportunity to see legendary Adidas shoes worn during the Olympics and other historic moments. Such a cool experience—thank you for having us! @adidas”

Ad

Ad

Hill also met the CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Toto Wolff, and popular skier Mikaela Shiffrin during his Adidas tour.

Tyreek Hill enjoys his favorite activity on Miami beach

Since returning from Germany, Tyreek Hill has resumed his training routine. He posted a clip on his IG account where he trained at the beach in Miami as Keeta Vaccaro applied sunscreen on his face, which he described as his favorite part. He captioned:

Ad

“Favorite part of the beach !!!”

The couple is making most use of their downtime after Hill finished the 2024 season on a rather controversial note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.