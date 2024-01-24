As per reports, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill filed for a divorce with wife Keeta Vaccaro just two months after tying the knot.

Together since 2020, Hill and Keeta have been in the limelight for years, reportedly splitting up a few years ago as well. However, without much pomp and show, the couple got married on Nov. 8, 2023.

While new reports spoke of a divorce, Tyreek Hill was quick to deny the claims on social media.

Refuting the divorce rumors completely, Hill wrote:

"boy no the heck we didn’t so don’t put that in the air !!! We are happily married and gone stay that way".

Fans, of course, ended up concerned about the ordeal. With public records clearly stating a divorce filing, many users wondered if this is fraud, even referring to the whole thing as "fishy."

"Why? Why would someone report that? Something is fishy here tyreek. You better get to the bottom of this," one fan said.

Others reacted in similar fashion, adding that fake divorce rumors are simply wild. That being said, one doing so falsely could be looking at fraud charge.

A few fans, however, didn't believe Tyreek Hill's statement, as the court documents were easily accessible to everyone. Users brought up Tyreek's multiple kids, adding that they didn't think the divorce filing was false.

What does Tyreek Hill's divorce filing show on the official website?

As mentioned, Tyreek Hill's possible divorce petition is visible to public. The results show up on the Broward County (Florida) website.

Shared by multiple users online, Hill's Case Type mentions 'Dissolution of Marriage without Children.' The case was apparently filed on Jan. 22 and is currently listed under the 'Pending' status.

The case also mentioned their full names: Tyreek Deshaun Hill and Keeta Jo Ann Vaccaro. The marriage was called “irretrievably broken," further clarifying that Vaccaro isn't pregnant.

However, other users said that the record is now removed, explaining a situation where someone else can file a case in your stead and without consent:

"The record has been removed, as is usually the case when the initiating party, ie Ty, is found to not be a willing participant in the proceedings. Someone tried swatting their marriage," one user explained.

Additionally, Tyreek Hill is facing two paternity suits.