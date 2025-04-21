Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta celebrates first easter with baby Capri amid reports of divorce

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta has enjoyed the weekend with their daughter Capri on Easter. Keeta Vaccaro is pretty active on social media and particularly on Instagram, where she has around 97.6k followers. She is known for actively posting about her day-to-day life and also the pictures and videos of her daughter.

Ad

On Sunday, Keeta Vaccaro shared a post featuring her daughter Capri, who was seen playing with colored eggs. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption:

"Happy Easter"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

For Easter, Keeta Vaccaro wore a beautiful white dress with a floral design on it. However, she was only with her daughter while Tyreek Hill was missing in the pictures.

Notably, earlier this month, Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce from her husband. As reported by PEOPLE, the couple had an argument over Hill wasn't involved with their daughter much.

Keeta's mother, Alesia, has reportedly called the authorities after the NFL star allegedly threw his wife's computer and walked around the house holding their daughter.

Ad

In the divorce filing, Keeta has reported that the couple often have arguments, but things got escalated after she talked about her daughter earlier this month. And on April 8, she filed for divorce.

Now, amidst their divorce argument, Keeta Vaccaro has enjoyed some time with Capri on Easter and posted beautiful pictures of the outing.

Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta stuns in new workout reel

Tyreek Hill and Keeta welcomed their baby girl in November 2024, and just in a months time, she was back with a workout routine. Last week, Vaccaro offered a glimpse of a postpartum workout session on her Instagram account.

Ad

Sharing the reel, she wrote:

"Workout of the day"

Ad

Keeta Vaccaro is a fitness freak, and she often posts about her gym session on her social media handle. On April 2, she also posted a reel, offering a glimpse of her workout session.

Ad

Aside from her gym session, the new mother also often posts pictures with her daughter. Last month, she even went on vacation to Aspen with her little daughter.

She enjoyed snowboarding on her vacation and posted a few pictures of the fun-filled activity on her Instagram handle.

"One of my favorite sports," she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

For the vacation in the snow, Keeta styled in an all white outfit and also the safety gear for the adventure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles