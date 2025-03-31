  • home icon
  • Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta enjoys snowboarding in Aspen while Dolphins WR sits out due to wrist surgery recovery

By Shanu Singh
Modified Mar 31, 2025 19:15 GMT
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta enjoys snowboarding in Aspen (Image Credit: Getty, Keeta/IG)

Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, have been enjoying a snowy vacation with their daughter, Capri, in Aspen, Colorado. On Sunday, Vaccaro got her hands on her "favorite sport." The influencer had a great time snowboarding while the Dolphins wide receiver sat out due to his wrist injury.

Keeta Vaccaro later shared an Instagram post, recapping her fun times snowboarding.

Tyreek Hill, on the other hand, expressed his frustration about not being able to enjoy snow sports like skiing on Instagram.

Sharing a mirror selfie on his IG story, Hill wrote:

"Day 1 of not being able to ski in Aspen."
Tyreek Hill incurred a wrist injury in August during training camp. Even though the wide receiver continued playing the entire 2024 regular season, his condition got worse by the end of the year.

Last month, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Hill underwent wrist surgery and has been going through the recovery phase.

During an interaction with the press at the NFL scouting combine, McDaniel shared details on Hill's injury status:

"It was a ligament issue; it wasn’t a broken wrist. He’s scheduled to be running very soon, in which he’ll be relying upon that in his training until he can catch the football which will be more around summertime."
The wrist issue impacted Tyreek Hill's performance, which experienced a significant drop compared to the 2023 NFL season. The wide receiver concluded 2024 with six touchdowns and 81 receptions for 959 yards. This year was the first time that the wide receiver missed a Pro Bowl in his entire NFL career.

Tyreek Hill dismissed trade rumors amidst wrist injury

Tyreek Hill's wrist injury, combined with his play, led to viral trade speculations. There were reports of him being "OK" with getting traded to a “playoff contender.” On Monday, Hill reshared a tweet disputing the news, attaching a candid reaction:

"lol another false narrative."

Before the couple jetted off for their offseason vacation to Aspen, the two attended the Miami Open last Sunday. Later, Keeta Vaccao turned fans' heads with her tennis-inspired outfit for her outing.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
