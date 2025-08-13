Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro often shares fitness content on social media. On Tuesday, Vaccaro shared a glimpse of her workout session on IG story with 95.5k followers in a gorgeous yellow gym outfit.She shared a 4-word message in the story giving tips about fitness:“Always finish with cardio.”In the video, Hill's wife was cycling in the gym and wore yellow colored shorts paired with a yellow halter-neck sports bra, accessorized with a necklace and studs and white sneakers.Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro drops 4-word workout tip while serving gym fashion goals in chic yellow outfit [IG/@keeta_vaccaro]In a previous IG story, she reshared a reel featuring leg-day routine. The workout included weighted lunges, squats, glutes and hamstring workouts.Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro shared leg-day workout routine in a reel video [IG/@keeta_vaccaro]Apart from being known as NFL star Hill’s estranged wife, Vaccaro is already popular as a fitness enthusiast, businesswoman, and social media influencer. She is the founder of Own Flow, co-founder of Investaccess, and a brand ambassador for Gamers First, Inc.Also read: Keeta Vaccaro shows off toned abs in red gym fitTyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro shares medical incident of 8-month-old daughterLast week, Vaccaro shared a sudden health scare on IG. She posted a joint Instagram photo with daughter Capri Hill, revealing details about the 8-month-old’s health issue and thanking the doctor for being cooperative and doing the treatment at midnight.“Last night was scary. Capri started feeling warm, super sleepy, and just not herself. I called @drjaredmiami, and within minutes, he had us straight into the ER with an incredible team waiting for us. Blood work, viral panels, cultures, done swiftly and gently,” Keeta Vaccaro wrote in the caption.Vaccaro added, “So grateful for the kind of care that shows up at late night and gets things handled. She’s doing much better today 💖 Thank you, @drjaredmiami 🙏🏽,”In the picture, Capri was sitting on the bed and wore a peach-colored oversized T-shirt dress, white socks, and a large white bow headband. On the other hand, Vaccaro was sitting on a hospital bed beside Capri. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVaccaro gave birth to Capri in November 2024, only five months before filing for divorce from Tyreek Hill.