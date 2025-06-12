Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro drops two-word rocking polka dot swimwear during pool day with daughter Capri 

Keeta Vaccaro, who is making headlines amid her split from Tyreek Hill, gave her followers a glimpse of her summer vibes on her Instagram story. She shared a moment from her pool day with her seven-month-old daughter, Capri.

Vaccaro wore a blue polka dot swimsuit. In the video, she took a dip in the pool, smiling as she holds onto a pink floater where Capri was seated. Vaccaro also gave her daughter a kiss on the forehead.

“Summer activities,” Vaccaro wrote on Thursday.

Vaccaro is reportedly not living with the Dolphins wide receiver, having filed for divorce on April 8. Hill's estranged wife said she feared for her and her daughter’s safety because of his behavior.

The court documents didn’t share the exact details about what happened, but Vaccaro noted that Hill hasn’t been active in their daughter’s daily life.

Keeta Vaccaro enjoys the stroll season with baby Capri

On Friday, Keeta Vaccaro posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram. She took her daughter out on a stroll wearing a white sports bra paired with high-waisted electric blue leggings.

She had white sneakers on to complete her sporty look, and her hair was braided. Her daughter, Capri, sat in a pink stroller with a quilted hood for shade. Capri was dressed in a light pink romper. Her tiny feet were bare, and she held a milk bottle.

In the first two pictures, Vaccaro posed with Capri. However, in the third slide, she posted a video of herself running with a stroller on the road, surrounded by plants.

” Stroll season 🌴👼🏽💕,” Vaccaro wrote.

Capril is Vaccaro's first child, and reportedly Tyreek Hill's 11th. He has three kids with ex-fiancée Crystal Espina and more with Camille Valmon, Brittany Lackner and Kimberly Baker.

