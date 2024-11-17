Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro stuns in all-white outfit for Dolphins-Raiders clash

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, often documents her gameday looks on social media. On Sunday, she showed her monochromatic white look for the Miami Dolphins' Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vaccaro showed off her baby bump while wearing a white, sleeveless dress. She paired the look with silver cowboy boots and a silver handbag. In one photo, she had her hand on her baby bump.

"Game day."-Keeta Vaccaro wrote in the caption

There were questions surrounding Tyreek Hill's availability heading into the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Miami Dolphins veteran wide receiver suffered a wrist injury in last week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro debuted baby's nursery

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro are expecting their first child. The couple, who married in 2023, announced last spring that they were expecting their first child together. They later announced that they were expecting a baby girl.

On Saturday, Vaccaro shared photos of their baby girl's nursery. In the caption, she added that the room's design was nearly prepared for their baby; all they needed was their daughter. The couple posed for photos in the nursery, which was a neutral gray and white look.

A sheer drape hung above the crib, featuring a large princess crown. They also decorated the room with stuffed animals, including a large giraffe that posed near the crib.

"The baby room is almost ready—just waiting on the most important part," she wrote in the Instagram caption

In another post, Vaccaro shared additional photos of their photo shoot and shared her excitement for their daughter's arrival. She wrote that the couple was surrounded by love on this "beautiful" journey.

Keeta Vaccaro wore champagne-colored silk pajamas while Tyreek Hill wore khaki pants that he paired with a long-sleeve white shirt.

"Grateful for this beautiful journey and the love that surrounds us," wrote Vaccaro.

In one photo, the couple happily read a children's book titled "With my Daddy" while smiling. In another photo, Tyreek Hill had his hands on his wife's belly. While this is the couple's first child together, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver is reportedly already a father to seven children.

