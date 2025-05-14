Tyreek Hill shares rare glimpse of his parents Derrick Shaw and Anesha Sanchez

Tyreek Hill shared a rare glimpse of his parents on Mother's Day. On Sunday, he posted two stories on Instagram with his parents, Derrick Shaw and Anesha Sanchez.

Hill posted a picture with his dad, as the two were seen in an animated conversation. His father donned a red T-shirt and black pants, while Hill was in matching pants and shirt.

“Dad on Mother’s Day,” Hill wrote in the IG story.

Tyreek shares rare glimpse of parents Derrick Shaw and Anesha Sanchez/@cheetah

In another Instagram story, Tyreek Hill posted a snap of his mother, Anesha. She was seen sitting in a car while Hill was seen talking to her from the window.

“Mother’s Day,” he wrote in the caption.

Tyreek shares rare glimpse of parents Derrick Shaw and Anesha Sanchez/@cheetah

Tyreek Hill has a close-knit bond with his parents. They have been his strong supporters in his career, and after he signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins worth around $120 million, Hill gifted his mom a Tesla Model X back in 2022. He also gifted his dad a Chrysler 300.

Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife celebrates Mother’s Day

Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, also celebrated Mother’s Day. She posted an adorable video on her Instagram account on Sunday featuring their daughter, Capri.

She posted a video with her little girl playing with her, and in the caption, she called “becoming a mom” the “greatest gift.”

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible women out there, she wrote. "Becoming a mom has been the greatest gift, and I feel so blessed to pour into Capri and give her everything she deserves and more.

"We recently started gymnastics to help build her coordination, confidence, and strength early on. Watching her grow and explore the world is the best feeling ever."

The couple welcomed Capri in November 2024, but their relationship took a difficult turn earlier this year. In April 2025, Hill and Vaccaro filed for divorce following a reported domestic incident.

According to PEOPLE, the two had an argument during which Hill allegedly picked up their daughter and ran around in the house. Fortunately, there was no physical assault reported, and Hill was not arrested. Vaccaro has since filed for divorce and has also requested child and spousal support as part of the divorce proceedings.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

