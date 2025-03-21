Tyreek Hill shares struggles with NFL helmet after getting a haircut

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently shared his unexpected helmet issues following a haircut. The Pro Bowl wideout posted a video on Thursday through his athletic wear brand Soul Runner's Instagram page.

Ad

Hill, nicknamed "Cheetah" for his blazing speed, had 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns during the 2024 season.

In the Instagram video, Hill takes viewers through his first helmet fitting since cutting his hair back in February. The post begins with an AI voiceover stating, "Trying on my helmet the first time since I shaved my hair off."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I really want to see, um, do I need to make any changes for the upcoming year? Wish me luck and I really hope I don't have to change my helmet," said Hill at the start of the video.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The footage then shows Hill trying on his helmet in front of a mirror, revealing a loose fit. The receiver's new buzzcut, a stark departure from his previous hairstyle, appears to have significantly reduced the size of his head, creating equipment issues he hadn't anticipated.

Tyreek Hill tries to keep it tight

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill humorously demonstrated the extent of the problem by showing how the helmet rotates freely on his head.

Ad

"This is like a drastic change, bruh. I got to hold my shoulders up just to hold my helmet on my head," said Tyreek Hill while mocking game stances with his shoulders raised to keep the helmet in place.

"I really can rotate this whole helmet, yeah. That's a no bueno right there, guys. I definitely gotta get a new helmet. That just means my head is smaller though. That's good," Tyreek Hill added with humor.

Ad

Hill's offseason has been eventful beyond just his haircut. Following Miami's disappointing 2024 campaign (8-9), Hill made headlines when he publicly expressed frustration after the final game, suggesting he wanted to be traded. This marked the first time in his career that he missed the postseason.

Tyreek Hill has since walked back those comments and apologized to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his teammates. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported in February that the Dolphins "do not plan to trade" Hill this offseason despite rumors connecting him to teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

With his four-year, $120 million contract, including $72.2 million in guaranteed money, the financial implications make a trade unlikely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.