Tyreek Hill sounds off on Mike Tyson after Netflix's disaster class fight vs Jake Paul

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was disappointed after ex-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who returned to the ring for the first time in 19 years in a hyped faceoff against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, failed to win. Taking to X, Hill did not pull punches about the mega-event, which was streamed live by Netflix straight from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Mike made me get my Netflix account back for nothing,” the Dolphins star wrote with a sharp quip.

Despite Tyson showing flashes of his prime in the initial rounds, Jake Paul dominated from the fourth round onward. For Tyreek Hill, the main point of frustration is that Paul outboxed a legend and Tyson's legacy took an unnecessary hit.

Once the Miami Dolphins star's tweet went viral, the reaction was mixed. While some came in defense of Tyson, others joined in Hill's criticism.

With each passing hour, more people swarmed in with their opinions.

"Mike looked like how you been playing this Season," one person commented with sarcasm.

While a second fan wrote, "He’s 58. You ain’t gonna be able to get open at 58 Reek.

Another one responded, saying, "That sucked."

Well, for the Premiere Boxing Championship's winner, Jake Paul, fighting with the "icon" was an honor.

"I look up to him, I’m inspired by him,” he said.

However, for Tyson fans, it did not cure the sting because they desperately desired the heroic return of the boxing Hall of Famer.

Switching gears, while Hill is still reeling from Mike Tyson's loss, his own battle awaits against the Las Vegas Raiders despite injury.

Tyreek Hill is ready to “suck it up” for Miami Dolphins

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

The Dolphins WR is suffering a wrist injury and requires surgery. However, the "Cheetah" is not ready to go through the procedure until the offseason and is determined to play in the upcoming November 17's Raiders vs. Dolphins game.

"At the end of the day, I just got to suck it up and just deal with the pain," Hill said as reported by ESPN. "It's going to get worse the more I play, but I got to [gut] it out for my team. I'm here, I'm locked in no matter what, no matter how I feel. So even if I've got to cut my wrist off, I'm still out there because I love the game of football."

As per the latest Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report, Tyreek Hill's status is "Limited participation (wrist)."

