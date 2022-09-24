“The best is supposed to want to play the best” - Tyreek Hill is ready for the challenge possessed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 

Tyreek Hill is off to a great start to his career with the Miami Dolphins. Many criticized his decision to leave the Kansas City Chiefs, but he has been able to play well with his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins are set to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, and Hill is quite excited about it.

Both the Bills and the Dolphins are off to a great start this season, as they have won their first two games. This game in Week 3 could prove to be vital in their rivalry for the AFC East title.

The last time Tyreek Hill suited up to play against the Buffalo Bills was in the AFC Divisional Round last season. Hill was sensational in that game, as the Chiefs, once again, broke the hearts of Bills fans. As per the Miami Herald, here's what Hill had to say about the matchup against the Bills in Week 3:

"It’s going to be a crazy game, two 2-0 teams, division game. It’s going to be crazy. Atmosphere is going to be crazy. Attitude, energy all over the field. The best is supposed to want to play the best. You shouldn’t run from no challenge. I know this team is looking forward to it.”

“The way they’re going to defend me… I want them to guard me one-on-one preferably… The absence of White slowed them down, but [Bills coach] Sean McDermott has a mentality of next man up. Next cornerback, those guys are filing in well."

Hill continued:

"I don’t think they’re missing a step at all. Both of those guys are young and extremely talented, future superstars. I watched Kaiir, bigger corner, came from Florida.”

Tyreek Hill will play a huge factor in this game. Both he and Jaylen Waddle have terrorized the opposition's defenses this season, and they are set to face their toughest challenge so far.

Tyreek Hill has a great chance of having another great game against the Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

There is a strong possibility that the Buffalo Bills will be missing many key players in their secondary. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is out for the game, and both of their star safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer could also be out for the game against the Dolphins.

If all these key players are out for the Bills against the Dolphins, then Tyreek Hill might be up for a big night. He loves to play against the Bills, and Hill could be up for another great performance in Week 3.

The Buffalo Bills, as of now, are a -5.5 favorite against their division rivals for their Week 3 matchup. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this game and goes 3-0 to start the season.

