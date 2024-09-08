Tyreek Hill vs Xavier Worthy: Who is the fastest NFL WR?

For many years, Tyreek Hill has been considered the fastest player in the NFL. Whether with the Kansas City Chiefs or the Miami Dolphins, the 30-year-old wide receiver has constantly terrorized opposition defenses.

With Xavier Worthy now in the NFL, many doubt if Tyreek Hill is still the fastest player in the league. Worthy set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine with a time of 4.21 seconds.

The Chiefs rookie scored two stunning touchdowns in his NFL debut against the Ravens, further solidifying his case of being the fastest player in the league.

Is Xavier Worthy faster than Tyreek Hill?

Xavier Worthy: Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Xavier Worthy currently holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Tyreek Hill was drafted in 2016, but he was not present at the combine. Instead, the Dolphins star ran the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

His best timing of the 40-yard dash was 4.29. Based on these timings, Worthy is the fastest player in the league. However, it may be possible for Hill to be faster than the Chiefs rookie if they race for 60 or 80 meters.

As evident by many of his touchdowns, Tyreek Hill often picks up his speed after a few seconds, and after that, he is nearly impossible to stop.

Tyreek Hill has had a phenomenal career in the NFL and is a future Hall of Famer. He has had 798 receptions in nine seasons for 11,098 yards and 82 receiving touchdowns. Hill has made the Pro Bowl eight times and also won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

Worthy, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, exceeded expectations in his rookie season and had a similar impact as Hill. Entering a perfect situation, with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback and Andy Reid as his head coach, Worthy quikcly grew into a lethal offensive weapon and deep ball threat for the Chiefs.

Worthy impressed everyone with a stellar rookie campaign, recording 638 yards and six touchdowns in 59 receptions. The Chiefs WR stood out in the playoffs, recording 287 yards and scoring three touchdowns in 19 catches, averagining a stunning 15.1 yards per catch.

