EXCLUSIVE: Tyrel Dodson reveals the most important lessons he has learnt from going undrafted to being an NFL starter    

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Dodson discussed his path from initially going undrafted to where he is now. Here's what he said:

"My linebacker coach, he always said, perception is reality. In this league it's not how you view yourself, it's about how others view you."

He continued:

"So you come in the building, you have to be professional. You have to be a pro 24/7... And just be yourself. My first couple of years, I wasn't myself. From being undrafted, from going through some personal stuff. I wasn't my myself and I kind of let that spill out into different areas in the building... So, just be yourself."

Dodson spent three years in college at Texas A&M before signing with Buffalo. The journey to the NFL as an undrafted free agent can be a tough path and many fall by the wayside. The fact that Tyrel Dodson made it speaks volumes about his determination, ability and fortitude.

Dodson first saw action in the 2020 season. When linebacker Terrell Edmunds suffered an injury against the New York Jets, Dodson replaced him. He recorded his first career sack in that game, taking down Sam Darnold.

Last season, Tyrel Dodson appeared in 16 games, recording 15 tackles. He has 37 career tackles, a sack, and two pass deflections in total. He re-signed with the Bills on a one-year contract this offseason.

Tyrel Dodson is looking forward to facing the Titans and Derrick Henry on Monday Night

Derrick Henry in action - New York Giants v Tennessee Titans

After a dominating Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night. Tennessee fell to the New York Giants in their season-opener and sits at 0-1.

Tyrel Dodson said the key to limiting the Titans' offense is to keep Derrick Henry off the edge and limit Ryan Tannehill's big plays downfield. Here's how he put it:

"The key thing is we have to tackle well. If we tackle well, we'll be ok. We can't let him (Henry) get on the edge, and who's good with his stiff-arm so we have to get his stiff-arm out and lock it down. We gotta eliminate Tannehill's big shots downfield, and we gotta get to the quarterback."

Stopping Derrick Henry has been a problem for defenses for multiple seasons. It will be interesting to see if the Bills can manage it on game day.

Buffalo will host Tennessee on Monday in the first game of a MNF double-header. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET. The other Monday Night Football fixture sees the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM ET.

