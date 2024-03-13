Tyrod Taylor contract: Insider notes on Jets signing QB amid rumored Aaron Rodgers’ VP candidacy

Joe Douglas and the New York Jets learned from their mistake a year ago and signed a veteran backup quarterback this year in free agency; Tyrod Taylor. And for Taylor, who played with the New York Giants last year, this isn’t much of a move except for locker rooms in MetLife Stadium.

The 34-year-old Taylor was a sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech by the Baltimore Ravens in 2011. The Jets will be the seventh team for a quarterback who’s made a nice living as a backup and spot starter. Taylor was the full-time starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills when he was with the organization from 2015 through 2017.

New York Giants had interest in re-signing Tyrod Taylor

I’m told that there were negotiations with the New York Giants to bring Taylor back to the organization. Taylor played five games for the Giants last season. But the Jets strong came in late with a very strong offer.

The numbers have been reported as two years $18 million. The actual contract for Taylor is $6 million a year in salary with the first year fully guaranteed as well as a portion of the year two being guaranteed and an additional $6 million in incentives based on playing time.

Most believe this was a good deal for Taylor, expected to be the backup to Aaron Rodgers this season. Then again, as one executive quipped, it’s a phenomenal deal for a starting quarterback if Rodgers ends up the running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.!