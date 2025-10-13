Malik Nabers is excited to play with Jaxson Dart when he makes his return from injury in 2026.Nabers took to the comment section of one of Dart's recent Instagram posts. In the comment section, Nabers commented &quot;U a troll bro🤣 me and u gone have sum fun!!!!&quot; You can check out Dart's Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNabers suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Four. This came in the midst of Dart's first-ever start for the Giants, as he unseated Russell Wilson for the job that week. Before his injury, Nabers had caught two passes for 20 yards on the day.In fact, the first completion of Dart's NFL career was to Nabers in the game. Unfortunately, Dart wouldn't get much more from Nabers in his own rookie season, as the second-year wide-out will be shelved for the remainder of the season. Nabers had caught 18 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns before his season was brought to a close.While Nabers is a huge loss for the Giants' offense, the team has managed to go 2-1 in all of Dart's starts, including the Chargers game in which Nabers was injured.Malik Nabers and his dominant rookie NFL seasonNFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: ImagnLast season, Nabers caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He quickly emerged as one of the best young players in the entire league with his rookie performance. Many were excited to see what Dart and Nabers could do together over the span of an entire NFL season; however, Giants fans will need to wait until next season to see the pairing.Once Nabers does return, he'll not only join Dart, but also the emerging star rookie running back Cam Skattebo. The three young offensive stars for New York have high expectations for 2026 if their performances this season are anything to be considered.Of course, the Giants share the NFC East with a talent-rich bunch alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys. As of this writing, the Giants hold a record of 2-4 and are ranked last in the NFC East division standings.Next up, the Giants will take on the Denver Broncos in Week Seven of the NFL season on October 19. It will be a steep test for the rookie Dart, as he takes on one of the NFL's top defenses.