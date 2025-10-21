  • home icon
  "Uber is hiring" "Investigate him for gambling": NFL fans react as Giants cut Jude McAtamney after kicker failed massively in 33-32 loss to Broncos

“Uber is hiring” “Investigate him for gambling”: NFL fans react as Giants cut Jude McAtamney after kicker failed massively in 33-32 loss to Broncos

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 21, 2025 21:52 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
"Uber is hiring" "Investigate him for gambling": NFL fans react as Giants cut Jude McAtamney after kicker failed massively in 33-32 loss to Broncos

The New York Giants parted ways with second-year kicker Jude McAtamney, two days after he missed two extra points in the Giants' 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. McAtamney took the field in four games this season, going from best to worst until the Giants cut him.

Reporter Jordan Raanan shared the intel on Tuesday, noting that McAtamney missed multiple extra points in the last two games.

"The #Giants waived kicker Jude McAtamney, per sources. He missed a pair of extra points on Sunday, three in the past two games. Only other move Tuesday was signing CB Korie Black from Jets practice squad. Black was a NYG 7th-rounder this year."
Fans reacted to the news on social media, making jokes about McAtamney's future in or outside the league.

"Buh bye uber is hiring," one fan said.
"Investigate him for gambling," another fan said.
"Guy finessed his way into the NFL after being a backup kicker at Rutgers. I’m honestly impressed by that," another fan said.
Others trolled the Giants and predicted McAtamney would become a great kicker and called him a scapegoat for the team's collapse.

"*Turns his s**t around and becomes an all time great kicker,*" one fan said.
"But the defense allowed 33 pts in the 4th," another fan said.
"Scapegoat for a meltdown. Say he makes those kicks. Denver still takes it to OT. THEY WERE DOWN TWO SCORES WITH 5 MINUTES LEFT. Why not cut dart for throwing an INT. Poor guy, Giants are poverty," another fan said.
How did Jude McAtamney join the Giants?

Jude McAtamney spent two seasons with the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, making 12 of 19 field goal attempts and 23 of 24 extra points, finishing college with 59 points. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

McAtamney took the field just once with the Giants in 2024, going 1 of 1 on field goals and 1 of 1 on extra points for 4 points. This season, he made a strong statement against the LA Chargers, going 2 of 2 on field goals and 1 of 1 on extra points for 7 points. After a two-point performance against the New Orleans Saints, McAtamney went 4 of 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles and 2 of 4 against the Broncos.

Had he made those extra points, the Giants would have still won that game 34-33, even with all the mistakes they made late in the duel.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

