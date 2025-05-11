  • home icon
  "UDFA getting a post is crazy work" - NFL fans react to Shilo Sanders being featured on league's official X account

By Arnold
Modified May 11, 2025 12:56 GMT
NFL fans react to Shilo Sanders being featured on league's official X account - Source: Getty

Shilo Sanders has impressed many in the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie minicamp. On Friday, the NFL's X account shared a few pictures of the safety taking part in some of the drills.

However, many were surprised that the NFL's social media handle tweeted about Sanders, who the Buccaneers signed as an undrafted free agent.

"UDFA getting a post is crazy work," one tweeted.
Knowing yall have never given an undrafted free agent any attention before. Not unless they made it actually in the league. LOL…yall are so desperate to be trendy, and the sad thing is yall ARE the league." another added.
"UDFA Rookie getting his own post on NFL? Wonder why," a third commented.

Others suggested that Sanders got a shoutout simply because of his father, Deion Sanders, who won two Super Bowls.

"An UDFA getting highlighted on his own by the NFL page... And they try to tell us it isn't about the "Sanders" name." one wrote.
"League quick to not draft folks but then want to market them cause they’re a well known name. lmao," a fan added.
"Yall really just showing him because his dad because he is straight a** at football," a user commented.
Shilo began his collegiate career at South Carolina in 2019, where he played for two seasons. In 2021, the safety transferred to Jackson State, where he spent two years playing under his father, Coach Prime.

When Colorado hired Deion in December 2022, Shilo transferred to CU. He played two seasons with the Buffs before declaring for the NFL.

Although Shilo was not among the 257 picks at the draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the safety as an undrafted free agent.

Shilo Sanders signs a 3-year contract with Buccaneers as UDFA

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders - Source: Getty

According to Spotrac, Shilo Sanders has signed a three-year, $2,965,000 contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The safety will earn an average annual salary of $988,333.

Across his six-year collegiate career, Shilo racked up 217 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 13 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and six interceptions.

It will be interesting to see if Shilo can make a big impact in the NFL with the Buccaneers.

