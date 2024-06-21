UFC chief Dana White predicts Tom Brady will continue to ‘print money for the rest of his life’ 

Tom Brady is a happily retired man these days, by all accounts. With his legacy safely ensconced in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame (with 60,000 people in attendance, including Jay-Z), Brady is now looking at other worlds to conquer.

However, praise for the seven-time Super Bowl champion is not likely to stop anytime soon. This week, it fell to UFC head honcho Dana White to take on the mantle of singing his praises.

In an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, White was asked if he thought the money from the Floyd Mayweather fight had changed Conor McGregor, but juxtaposed with it how Brady's several NFL contracts didn't change him in the least.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

White replied:

“It’s impossible for that money not to affect you and faze you. One of the things that makes Brady so incredible and unique is that not only did he strive to get better ever year, he was never one of those guys that tried to break the bank and be the highest-paid guy. He would actually take less money to build [a better team].

"Now he’s looked at as the GOAT and that guy will continue to print money for the rest of his life.”

Expand Tweet

Exploring Tom Brady's net worth in 2024

Over 23 seasons in the National Football League, Brady amassed generational wealth. Thanks to Forbes, we have a number to pin Brady's net worth down.

Forbes estimates Brady earned $333 million solely from his contracts with another $200 million from endorsing the likes of Aston Martin, Under Armor, Hertz and Tag Heuer.

Per multiple reports, Tom Brady's net worth is estimated at roughly $300 million in 2024.

That number, however, is primed to swell in the coming years. Having earned over $530 million in 23 seasons in the league, Brady is now putting his money to work.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion invested in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. While the exact number of his investment in the franchise is not known, the Aces' franchise value saw a 6,900% increase since 2021. He is also looking to invest in the Las Vegas Raiders, also owned by billionaire Mark Davis. However, the NFL has put those plans on hold. Brady's bid to join the NFL owners' club will have to pass through a vote which didn't come to pass in the last owners' meet in Tennessee.

And there's more.

Brady also signed a ten-year contract with FOX to step into the broadcasting booth, a contract that will pay him a total of $375 million. As Dana White said, Brady will "continue to print money for the rest of his life.”