"He probably already has offers": NFL fans speculate on Jake Bates' future following insane 60-yard goal in UFL week 6

Jake Bates has been one of the most impressive players to watch during the 2024 UFL season. The Michigan Panthers kicker has already converted on five field goal attempts of more than 50 yards, with three of them going in from at least 60 yards.

Given that only 15 successful field goals in NFL history have topped 61 yards, his performances should pique the interest of numerous NFL teams, potentially earning him a contract this year.

He previously signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft; however, he was released during training camp.

Whether or not Jake Bates has NFL teams excited about potentially adding him to their special teams unit is yet to be determined, but the fans have surely taken an interest in his accomplishments.

Many jumped on social media to speculate about his future after his most recent 60-plus-yard field goal conversion.

"He probably already has NFL offers, just waiting for the UFL season to end before he signs. Also that stadium is crazy empty," said another.

"NFL teams are going to be fighting to the death for this man's services," stated another.

The support continued to pour in.

"What NFL team needs a kicker? That's a leg right there. Doesn't matter what league he's in," posted another.

"Special teams, special plays, special player," replied another.

While Jake Bates lasted just two weeks during the 2023 offseason with the Houston Texans in his first attempt at being an NFL kicker, his monstrous UFL season has a strong chance of earning him another look.

He was also previously named to the All-SEC team during his college football career with the Arkansas Razorbacks, so he has a history of kicking success.

Jake Bates could be the next Brandon Aubrey

Brandon Aubrey

An example of a kicker coming to the NFL from an alternative league and having massive success just happened as early as last year.

The Dallas Cowboys made a bold move by signing Brandon Aubrey from the USFL to be their full-time starting kicker.

The move was initially met with much skepticism around the NFL, but it worked out well for the Cowboys. Aubrey was selected as an All-Pro in his rookie season in Dallas.

So maybe something similar is in store for Jake Bates.