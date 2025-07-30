"Ugliest watches I have honestly seen" - NFL fans react as Jets' Sauce Gardner spends $200,000 on Richard Milles for himself and GF Ice Spice

Sauce Gardner is not just one of the best cornerbacks; he is also one of the most captivating personalities in the NFL. On Monday, Gardner received a couple of gifts befitting his status.Benny the Jeweler, a jewelry store in New York City, uploaded to its Instagram a video of the New York Jets' two-time All-Pro/Pro Bowler receiving a pair of Richard Mille watches costing $100,000 each. One had a black stripe, presumably for Gardner; the other has a pink one, presumably for his purported girlfriend, rapper Ice Spice. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans, however, chose to mock this act of what they deemed &quot;conspicuous consumption&quot;:&quot;Ugliest watches I have honestly seen,&quot; one retched.&quot;That’s heartwarming?&quot; another objected.&quot;This is why he ain’t top 5,&quot; one &quot;reminded&quot;.&quot;Looks like he's gonna go broke,&quot; another predicted.&quot;They look kinda cheap,&quot; one opined.&quot;And athletes wonder why they’re targets to get robbed…&quot;, another sighed.Sauce Gardner attempted to wear his new watch during the Jets' practice on Tuesday, only to be stopped by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. He told Kay Adams:&quot;I remember he used to practice (with) his, so I asked him, 'Can I break this?' And he was like, 'You could crack the glass.' So then, that's when I took it off.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe watches were not his only gifts from Benny the Jeweler, however. He also received this bespoke cross necklace: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSauce Gardner embracing relationship with Ice SpiceSauce Gardner has been &quot;officially&quot; dating Ice Spice for only three months now, but he has been savoring it while he can. Speaking to CBS New York's Otis Livingston earlier this week, he said (from 03:58 in the video below):&quot;It's pretty cool. It takes some heat off me, too, especially [if] you have little girls who probably don't even know me for real. So it's like... It's definitely good to spend time with somebody.&quot;He continued by recalling a vacation that they had in Lake George, deep in the upstate Adirondack Mountains. They thought they would get some privacy, but word of it eventually reached TMZ, and soon they were being trailed by &quot;hundreds of people&quot; (from 04:17):&quot;It was just crazy... I was just like, 'We're in Lake George, I'm at a lake for the first time, let me do something I haven't done probably since I was in high school or something like that.'&quot;Nevertheless, Sauce Gardner enjoyed the experience:&quot;Obviously, it didn't go the way I wanted it to go, but it was still pretty cool. I wasn't worried about nobody doing nothing. We purposely didn't take no security. I was the security, you know what I'm saying? I wasn't worried about nothing.&quot;The two had first met in 2024, during a taping for NBA superstar LeBron James' show The Shop.