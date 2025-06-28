Sauce Gardner reveals $1,200,000,000 worth NBA legend played Cupid in his romance with Taylor Swift's close pal Ice Spice

Sauce Gardner is spilling secrets from his love life, heating up the NFL and music worlds. The New York Jets cornerback confirmed that his romance with rapper Ice Spice was sparked by none other than $1.2 billion worth NBA legend—LeBron James (as per Forbes).

According to Gardner, the couple met during an April 2024 taping of "The Shop," James’ YouTube series. The episode featured an all-star lineup including Gardner, Ice Spice, LeBron James, Chad Johnson and Travis Hunter.

Gardner and Ice Spice have since made the relationship official, with the rapper posting a mirror selfie of the two back in April. No caption was needed—just a simple tag to inform the world.

“We just be having a good time,” Gardner told TMZ. “Two young individuals ... she’s from New York, I play in New York. We got a lot in common.”

The cornerback even hinted that shared criticism brings them closer.

“Two people that get hated on that’s really good at what we do.”

UFC CEO Dana White disappointed by Sauce Gardner - Ice Spice "kiss cam" moment

Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice found themselves in an awkward moment back in April, and UFC CEO Dana White wasn't having it. The Jets star and the Bronx-born rapper were seated ringside at Adin Ross' boxing event when the arena’s "kiss cam" zeroed in on them.

What followed? Ice Spice laughed nervously and looked away, while Gardner gave a hard pass with a head shake. The moment lit up social media, but White’s blunt reaction stole the show.

“That’s her boyfriend? They’re acting like they don’t f****** know each other!” White stated. “Like they are devastated! What the f***!”

Gardner is entering his fourth year with the Jets in 2025. He's looking to get his contract sorted out, aspiring to become one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. The franchise has a fifth-year option for him in 2026.

