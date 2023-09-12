“Unbelievable how Jerry Jones hasn’t been cancelled yet”: Cowboys owner facing NFL fans’ wrath over Jim Trotter’s lawsuit

Former NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter filed a lawsuit on Tuesday morning against the National Football League. He is accusing the NFL and the media department of racial discrimination and retaliation.

In the lawsuit, Trotter mentions Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills team owner Terry Pegula. He states that he asked both team owners questions in regards to player protests and the NFL's efforts in regards to diversity and inclusion. Trotter states that both Jones and Pegula gave answers that were discriminatory and inappropriate.

Fans on social media were shocked when the lawsuit was filed, but not very surprised the Dallas Cowboys team owner was involved. Some said that his 'old school' manner is what led to his comments. Others said that he should face consequences for his comments, as should Pegula.

Terry Pegula released a statement on Tuesday denying the accusation made by Trotter, calling the quotes "false." The NFL and Jerry Jones have yet to issue a comment.

Why is Jim Trotter suing the NFL?

Jim Trotter's lawsuit comes just a few months after he said he was wrongfully let go from the NFL Network. Trotter worked for the NFL Network for five years, up until a few months ago. He said in the 53-page document that he was told that his contract would be renewed.

During Super Bowl LVII week, Trotter asked NFL commissioner Roger Goodell why there weren't more African American employees higher up in the league offices.

Goodell claimed that he wasn't involved in the NFL media department. He also accused Trotter of asking the same question the previous year and stating incorrect facts.

Trotter was informed shortly after that interaction that his contract wouldn't be renewed. He has since been hired by The Athletic as a national NFL columnist. Trotter has fought for more diversity in the NFL media newsroom. Saying that there weren't any African American managers or full-time employees in the newsroom.

Trotter is now accusing the NFL of retaliating against him. He raised awareness of a lack of diversity throughout the league, despite Roger Goodell and others in the league offices saying otherwise.

He filed the lawsuit in court in Manhattan on Tuesday and the amount he is looking for in damages has yet to be released.