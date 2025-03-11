“Unlimited fu**ing money” - $120,010,000 Lions star flabbergasted with Bears’ excessive spending in free agency

The Chicago Bears have made a splash in the early days of the NFL's legal tampering period by signing center Drew Dalman, pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Each player received a three-year deal worth a combined $133.5 million. The moves follow trades for offensive guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, who are set to earn a combined $33.5 million in 2025.

Ad

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is on a four-year, $120,010,000 deal of his own, weighed in on the moves of his divisional rival. Speaking on the "St. Brown Podcast", the two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver said:

"Bro, I feel like the Bears have unlimited f**king money. This s**t's crazy. They are just signing new s**t for like $40-$50 million. Joe Thuney, boom, Jonah Jackson, bang, Drew Dalman, bang, Dayo Odeyingbo, crazy amount of money, Grady Jarrett, bang. Like they're just breaking everybody off... They have unlimited money. What is this? Got me hot. This ni**a Ben is just making moves left and right."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out Amon-Ra St. Brown's comments on the Chicago Bears offseason below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bears have been clear that upgrading the offensive line is a priority to better bolster the protection around 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams. Chicago allowed a league-leading 68 sacks in 2024, which was 16 more than any other team in the NFL. Following a dismal 5-12 season, the Bears now hold the tenth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Can the Chicago Bears compete in 2025?

The Chicago Bears have not reached the postseason since 2020, with their last playoff win dating back to 2010. They finished last in a very tough NFC North last season, posting a 1-5 record against divisional opponents. -Thier lone divisional win came in Week 18 against a Green Bay Packers team that had rested several key players.

Ad

Chicago has done a great job of upgrading their roster in the offseason, particularly by building in the trenches. While starting quarterback Caleb Williams finished just tenth in the offensive rookie of the year voting, he showed plenty of promise.

The first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He completed 62.5% of his passes while adding 489 rushing yards on 81 carries. The Bears ability to protect Williams and his growth will ultimately determine how competitive they are in 2025 as their defense played well, ranking 13th in the league in points allowed.

While they are in a division with three teams that won at least 11 games and reached the postseason, Chicago is trending in the right direction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.