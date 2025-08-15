  • home icon
  "Unserious team": NFL fans react to Bears TE Colston Loveland performing "Let me love you" at rookie karaoke

"Unserious team": NFL fans react to Bears TE Colston Loveland performing "Let me love you" at rookie karaoke

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 15, 2025 16:36 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Rookie tight end Colston Loveland is the star of the latest episode of the Chicago Bears’ in-house docuseries “1920 Football Drive.” A clip of the former Michigan player performing his rookie skit made it to the episode, which came out on Thursday.

For his rookie ritual, Loveland selected a song he’s familiar with for a karaoke performance. According to the rookie, he’s been listening to Mario’s “Let Me Love You” all his life.

The footage has gone viral on social media with many fans sharing their reactions to the skit, especially on X. Captain Friday wrote:

“Unserious team.”
CrakT PhantomLion also wrote:

“Ben Johnson got this from the Lions, also Gibbs did it first, he did/sang this song.”

DylPicks commented:

“I did it better at the talent show back in the day, ngl. Lemme go find this footage 😂.”

Brien J Charles wrote:

“Good stuff right here. Brought a smile to my face.”

BlexicanJay commented:

“I did this song better.”

Junkey also commented:

“He embraced it. Respect.”

Colston Loveland spent three seasons at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship-winning team in 2023. He was selected by the Bears with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Bears fans will be hoping for a winning connection between him and quarterback Caleb Williams in the team’s offense.

Colston Loveland’s NFL debut performance graded

Colston Loveland debuted for the Bears in their preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, ending in a 24-24 deadlock. The former Wolverines standout could’ve wished for a busier debut as he only played six snaps in his first dance in the Bears uniform.

The first-round pick was graded by Pro Football Focus following his NFL debut. He was graded 59.7 by the platform, ranking him at No. 9 among 21 rookie tight ends who made their debuts in the NFL last weekend.

While many, including Colson Loveland himself, might consider the grading unfair, it is only his first game in the league. He will have the guidance of the Bears' new coach, Ben Johnson, regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the league.

Johnson’s arrival is expected to be a turning point for the Bears after finishing last season at the bottom of the NFC North. However, the biggest expectation is on the offense, especially second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

bell-icon Manage notifications