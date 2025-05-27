"Until he does that, he's overpaid" - Bengals legend names one feat Brock Purdy must achieve after $265,000,000 49ers contract

On May 16, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy became the seventh highest paid quarterback in the National Football League in average annual value. In a major deal, Purdy signed a five year extension with the 49ers worth $265 million, $181 million of which are fully guaranteed.

Since the signing, many fans and analysts have been split as to whether the 49ers drastically overpaid for Purdy. Although he did not say that he wouldn't have signed Purdy at all, former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh made clear that the dollar figure was too high for what Purdy has done to this point in his career.

"I believe they did overpay for Brock Purdy. I would have given Brock Purdy $47 million a year, that would have been the most I'm giving him. We needed you last year. You went 1-6 against playoff teams when we had guys hurt."

He continued by highlighting how he thinks that Purdy will be overpaid until he wins a Super Bowl with the 49ers.

"If Brock Purdy takes the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl and they win it, then his contract is well worth it. Until he does that, he's overpaid." Houshmandzadeh said.

Purdy struggled at times last season without his whole offensive superstar cast around him due to injury. RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk, and TE George Kittle all missed time last year, something that resulted in Purdy's play to decline.

He finished the season with 3,864 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, all of which were worse than in the season prior.

Does Brock Purdy need a Super Bowl to make his contract worth it?

While Houshmandzadeh believes that he needs a championship to not be labeled an overpay, Purdy just needs to show that he is capable of leading the 49ers without a superstar offensive cast around him.

With Samuel now departed the franchise and OL Trent Williams entering the latter stages of his career, the next few seasons will show whether Purdy is truly one of the best QB's in the entire league. However, Purdy has shown that he can get the 49ers to the biggest games of the year in the playoffs. Throughout his three year NFL career, Purdy has been to the NFC Championship game twice and the Super Bowl once.

