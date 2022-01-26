"I certainly did not" - Urban Meyer maintains his innocence regarding accusation of kicking Jaguars player

Urban Meyer is once again trying to defend his actions after he was fired a few months ago.

Meyer was accused of kicking a player, which ultimately led to him being fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Urban Meyer gave an interview on the subject to Clay Travis' "Outkick" website correspondent Dan Dakich.

When Dakich asked Meyer if he kicked kicker Josh Lambo, here's what the former Jaguars head coach said:

"When you come out and say a player was kicked, that’s not true. I certainly did not. To kick someone? Come on. I’ve done this 37 years. Kick a player? The other players came up to me and said, ‘We saw the whole thing.'"

Meyer didn't name players who saw the incident.

On the other hand, according to Josh Lambo, Meyer approached him and said, "Hey Dips–t, make your f–king kicks!" Lambo maintains that the head coach then "kicks me in the leg."

The story of Urban Meyer kicking Lambo first appeared in the Tampa Bay Times. Hours later, Meyer was let go by the team.

It wasn't the first time Urban Meyer had done something to embarrass the team. Months earlier, after a loss, he hadn't flown home with the team. He decided to stay behind and was later caught in a bar with another woman, a move he would have to apologize for later.

Urban Meyer faces other allegations

Since he "retired" from the University of Florida, Urban Meyer has found himself in a lot of hot water in recent years.

It started at Ohio State when he was head coach there. Meyer was accused of keeping assistant coach Zach Smith on staff despite the fact that Smith was accused of domestic violence against his now ex-wife.

OSU suspended Meyer without pay for the first three games in the start of the 2018 season.

Meyer would survive that scandal, but a former Buckeyes player just this past year accused him of racism.

Marcus Williamson said Meyer posted a picture of Trayvon Martin to point out his "no hoodie indoors" policy, another allegation that Meyer denied and later admitted was true.

TMZ @TMZ Urban Meyer is now saying a Trayvon Martin picture was, in fact, used to try to help enforce a "no hoodies" rule at Ohio State -- but he claims he wasn't made aware of it until this week. tmz.com/2022/01/05/urb… Urban Meyer is now saying a Trayvon Martin picture was, in fact, used to try to help enforce a "no hoodies" rule at Ohio State -- but he claims he wasn't made aware of it until this week. tmz.com/2022/01/05/urb…

Meyer has seemingly been on a self-destructive path for years and, until now, never had to pay the price. But as time passed since he was hired as the Jaguars head coach, little stories here and there would appear to discuss Meyer's behavior not only towards his players but staff as well.

It didn't seem like he was well-liked by anyone on the team, and his being fired appeared to bring relief to those in the organization.

Now Urban Meyer is looking to redeem himself by going on an interview tour to try to save his legacy and his career, but it may be too late.

