US Senator Mitt Romney and wife Ann channel inner Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for Halloween

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story has entered the political realm. Republican senator Mitt Romney and his wife Ann dressed up as the star tight end and the world-renowned pop star for Halloween.

Senator Romney and his lady did their best to emulate the couple.

In a picture posted on the senator's Instagram account, he was seen wearing the Chiefs tight end's jersey. He layered it with a black long-sleeve shirt. Romney also held an NFL-branded football. His wife, Ann, on the other hand, appeared next to him in a replica of Swift's cheerleader outfit from her "Shake It Off" music video. She wore a blond wig, red lipstick, and white sunglasses.

The Instagram post was captioned using Swift's lyrics from one of her most famous songs:

"“It's a love story, baby, just say yes!” 🎶"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift costumes were huge hits this Halloween, with thousands of fans and even internet personalities like Trisha Paytas and her husband dressing as them.

As per WWD, the searches for "Travis Kelce costume" and "Taylor Swift costume" spiked up by 761 percent and 464 percent, respectively.

What was Travis Kelce's reaction to seeing everyone dress up as him and Taylor Swift?

In the latest episode of Kelce's podcast with his brother, Travis and Jason addressed the wave of fans dressing up as them for the holiday.

After reviewing the social media images of those who turned themselves into the two-time Super Bowl champ, he had this to say:

"It was cool."

However, Jason could not believe that thousands of people dressed like him, Travis, his mon, Donna, and Taylor Swift. The Philadelphia Eagles center said:

"It was pretty creepy watching that many people be us, but it was awesome."

Jason Kelce dressed up as King Triton from "Little Mermaid" for the podcast recording and made fun of his brother for failing to dress up.

It looks like, despite the holiday season craze for Kelce and Swift's relationship, fans will miss her at the Kansas City Chiefs game.