Tom Brady officially expanded his sports collectibles business, launching the first out-of-region "CardVault by Tom Brady" at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey on Friday. In a post shared on Instagram, Brady highlighted the personal significance of the moment, recalling his early passion for collecting cards as a child in San Mateo, California.

Ad

“I'm still recovering from seeing all those cheering Giants and Jets fans, usually someone is trying to kill me, or something terrible happens when I'm around you guys,” Brady captioned on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The launch event featured a Q&A session hosted by CardVault co-founder and managing partner Chris Costa. Brady discussed his collection and the cards that mean the most to him. He later tossed footballs into the crowd, showcasing a familiar arm that drew cheers from fans across three levels of the venue.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The New Jersey location marks CardVault’s fourth store and the first outside the Boston area. The company already operates in Boston, Foxborough and Connecticut. Brady, who acquired a 50% stake in the company, described the expansion as part of a larger strategy to grow westward. "A store a month is what Chris talks about," Brady said, indicating plans for continued national and potentially global growth.

Ad

Costa also offered guidance to collectors entering the hobby, advising them to focus on personal interests rather than market speculation.

“Collect what you like,” Costa said on Saturday, via FOX Business. “Always collect what you like. Don’t chase who you think is going to worth more money or what you think is going to make you a million dollars. Collect your favorite players, collect your favorite teams and the hobby will be fun place for you."

Ad

After retiring in 2022, Brady moved quickly into business ventures, including a $375M broadcasting deal with FOX Sports and part-ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders and Aces. With CardVault, Brady positions himself in a $12 billion collectibles market while tapping into a lifelong personal interest.

Mike Florio predicts Tom Brady could take over as majority owner of Raiders

Tom Brady’s ownership role with the Raiders has drawn renewed speculation following recent comments from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Speaking on "NFL on NBC" on Friday, Florio predicted that the former quarterback could eventually become the team's majority owner.

Ad

“Tom Brady is ultra-competitive and he always wants to win and he’s always ambitious," Florio said. "I think one of these days, Tom Brady is going to be the majority owner of the Raiders.”

He compared Brady’s potential trajectory to Al Davis, suggesting that Brady could find a way to get the pink slip from Mark Davis.

Supporting that sentiment, fellow analyst Myles Simmons acknowledged the seven-time Super Bowl champ’s low-profile involvement with the team.

Ad

“Right now, he’s just hidden in the shadows and pulling the puppet strings," Simmons said. "He seems to at least have a vision for what it should look like.”

Per Mike Ozanian of CNBC Sports, Brady holds a 10% stake in the Raiders, acquired through a $220 million investment, at a valuation of 3.5 billion. No official statements have been made regarding any intention to increase his ownership share.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.