Van Jefferson's fantasy outlook & injury update

Van Jefferson is a Los Angeles Rams receiver who had a breakout year in 2021 and has been recovering from knee surgery since August. The receiver still seems to be week-to-week in his rehabilitation, according to head coach Sean McVay. Events didn't go as planned as the Rams put Jefferson on injured reserve. L.A. are on the verge of turning the tables after receiving a string of unfavorable injury reports. Jefferson seems to be finally approaching a comeback.

NFL @NFL Rams place WR Van Jefferson on IR. Rams place WR Van Jefferson on IR. https://t.co/PDmAuRl0CS

Jefferson is poised to miss the Rams' next game against the Carolina Panthers because he is on injured reserve (which carries an automatic four-game absence). However, he might be able to play again after the Rams' Week 7 bye week when they meet the San Francisco 49ers.

Although Jefferson's knee injury is unlikely to have a long-term impact on his ability, it disrupts his development. The Rams have had to rely more heavily on the other players while he is out. Los Angeles has thus far attempted to replace his output with veteran free-agent signing Allen Robinson, who has so far been underwhelming. Then again, they are still mainly focusing the ball on Cooper Kupp, which appears to still be a valid option.

Kayla Burton @Kay_Breezy22 The #Rams have been really missing their other playmaker in WR Van Jefferson who is still, off to the side during practice today, working his way back from his knee injury (he suffered during training camp.) The #Rams have been really missing their other playmaker in WR Van Jefferson who is still, off to the side during practice today, working his way back from his knee injury (he suffered during training camp.) https://t.co/hdrkYH71Dm

Should you pick up Van Jefferson?

The third-year player is yet to train after undergoing minor knee surgery in early August. His position as the number three receiver seems reasonably secure. As Jefferson recovers from his knee injury and reclaims his position, he ought to pose a greater threat than Ben Skowronek.

It's probably not worth picking up Van Jefferson as he has no certain return timeline.

Van Jefferson timeline

He was a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. In his first year, Van Jefferson recorded 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Last year, Jefferson overcame several injuries, including one to his knee and another to his shoulder. However, he could still participate in all 17 regular matches and four postseason matches. But given that he suffered two knee surgeries in the offseason, some fantasy owners may wonder if Jefferson is a real sleeper or just an injury-prone flop.

