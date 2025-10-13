“Vegas made a call” “This dude is soft”: NFL fans react to Puka Nacua injury update after Rams WR suffered ankle issues vs. Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was plagued by wide receiver Puka Nacua’s sprained ankle. The receiver had an awkward landing in the process of catching a touchdown in the second quarter.

He returned to the game in the second half after being deemed questionable to return with concerns over his foot. Nacua’s contribution after his return to the game was limited, with no stats logged.

The latest update on the receiver’s situation came on Monday, indicating that he’ll be considered day-to-day. Fans all over social media have started sharing their reactions to the update, particularly on X. P wrote:

“This dude is so soft.”

;p @sillygoose_5466 @RapSheet @MikeGarafolo This dude is so soft

Liv Morgan Fan Account also wrote:

“So Vegas made a call, is what it sounds like.”

Liv Morgan Fan account @schmo4doe @RapSheet @MikeGarafolo So Vegas made a call is what it sounds like

Billionaire commented:

“The 49ers are so injured that it’s literally spreading throughout their own division like a virus… Someone save the NFC West.”

TheMikeDrop also commented:

“He just wanted to skip Europe nonsense, and I don’t blame him.”

Rams 4-2 wrote:

“Weird to see this, as he was so close to going back into the game. Looks like McVay put his foot forward and told him no. Sounds crazy, but I’d rather have him hurt now than later this season. Don’t travel to London. Get rest and take advantage of the bye week. Puka, get well soon.”

OtterFlyer commented:

“It’s been an amazing season for Nacua, and the Rams’ bye week is a perfect chance for his ankle to heal—wishing him a speedy recovery to light up the field again! Go Rams!”

Puka Nacua leads the NFL in receptions this season with 54 receptions. He also has 616 receiving yards under his belt this season, ranking second in the league. Despite the receiver’s injury on Sunday, the Rams’ rally continued with a 17-3 win to go 4-2 ahead of their London game with the Jaguars.

Puka Nacua’s NFL story: from fifth-round selection to record rookie season

Puka Nacua had a standout college career at BYU after transferring from Washington. Drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft, he burst into the NFL scene as a rookie. He set the rookie record for catches with 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns.

He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team while earning Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. A knee injury blighted his second season, ruling him out of six games. However, he still caught 79 times for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

