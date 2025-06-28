“Very hateable team” - Ex-Ravens center rips Aaron Rodgers’ new team Steelers 17 years after NFL retirement

The NFL fans are aware of the fierce rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. So it wasn't really surprising when a former Ravens star expressed his displeasure towards Aaron Rodgers' new team.

While speaking on the "Recruiting Board" podcast on Thursday, NFL legend Mike Flynn did not hold back while giving his thoughts on the Steelers. The veteran called the Pittsburgh side a "very hateable team."

"Very hateable team, very hateable city, very hateable fan base ... I still dislike them. I like seeing them lose more than the Ravens win,” Flynn said. [H/T: SteelersNOW]

This Ravens-Steelers rivalry began in 1996 and intensified in the early 2000s. Pittsburgh leads this duel with a 36-27 record over the Ravens. Baltimore and Pittsburgh have met five times in the playoffs, with the Steelers leading 3–2.

NFL veteran commented on Aaron Rodgers' chances of leading Steelers to Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers joined the Steelers on a one-year deal. This move has caused quite a lot of stir in the NFL world. Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gave his thoughts on A-Rod possibly leading the Steelers to a championship game.

On "The Herd" podcast, Edelman said:

"I think they're going to be a solid football team, as they always are. I think they'll be a little better than last year. Do I think they're gonna win a Super Bowl? No. I love Mike Tomlin, I love the culture. I love the defense... But how fast can they get that machine going?

"Aaron doesn't know his teammates at all yet... When he did that last time (with the Jets), they didn't have a good first eight weeks. And then he turned it on because he started learning his teammates. So, I like the move. It's the best thing for the Steelers right now."

After a bold statement from an NFL veteran and former Super Bowl winner, it'll be interesting to see how far Rodgers takes the Steelers this year.

