Tom Brady is all about making memories with his kids and his latest adventure with them shows just that. On Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champ shared some heartwarming snapshots on Instagram of hitting the slopes with his children in Montana.

Brady, who wrapped up his NFL career in 2022, is prioritizing family moments, as evidenced by his post caption. He also made sure to brag a little.

“I never take for granted these precious moments with my favorite people in one of our favorite places. Plenty of snow for a few final laps this season!!! No wipeouts this year either &9 !! Until next winter LFG!!!” Brady captioned.

He is soaking up the good times while his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen focuses on her new chapter with boyfriend Joaquim Valente and their son.

Brady’s fans couldn’t help but react to the wholesome family outing.

“They are very lucky to have a dad that is fun and they all enjoy each other,” one fan commented.

NFL fans react as Brady goes skiing in Montana with his children

“So much fun ❤️,” another fan said.

NFL fans react as Brady goes skiing in Montana with his children (image credit:instagram/tombrady)

More fans shared their thoughts.

“This looks awesome. Perfect weather for some nasal breathing,” a fan wrote.

“What a cute video,” another fan wrote.

“Awesome pics. Never take anything for granted. Enjoy every moment,” a fan commented.

“They grow up way too fast,” a fan commented.

Brady’s fans loved the moment he shared with his kids as much as he did.

Chasing Joe Montana and Peyton Manning was the benchmark for Tom Brady’s greatness

Tom Brady’s legendary career wasn’t just built on talent. It was fueled by an internal fire. He alluded to how his drive toward the game helped him surpass Joe Montana and Peyton Manning, two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Brady revealed that he constantly chased their legacies, using them as a benchmark for his greatness. Rather than letting the competition dictate his performance, he focused on outworking the best. With 251 career wins (most in NFL history), five Super Bowl MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl selections, his approach paid off.

"I would not have been anywhere as good of a quarterback as I ended up becoming if it weren’t for my internal drive to achieve a Montana-like legacy and to meet or exceed the standard set by Peyton every drive, every game, every season for a decade-plus,” Brady said on Monday, via The Sports Rush.

Brady admitted that he didn’t always need to elevate his game for his team to win. In some years, New England’s defense or offensive firepower was enough. However, he never measured himself against a single season but did against Montana’s 49ers and Manning’s decade-long dominance.

Brady wanted to redefine the QB standard more than just win, and with an unmatched résumé, it’s safe to say he did just that.

