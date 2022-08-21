Veteran Buccaneers star delves deeper into Tom Brady's mysterious absence from training camp

Tom Brady is still playing things close to the vest regarding why he’s stepped away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The speculation from sports media outlets and NFL fans has ranged from contemplating resuming his retirement to participating on The Masked Singer.

In his previous 21 years as a quarterback in the NFL, Brady never missed time with his team in the preseason, or at any other point, for that matter. With the exception of those occasions when he was injured, Brady is known for being ever-present and dedicated to the game.

In a new interview with JoeBucsFan.com, veteran Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan offered a window into the team's feelings about Tom Brady’s absence.

“I have no idea. I’m not tied in on that one. So that one is above my pay grade. I know that his family is OK and all of that. And the great thing is, to us, the players, it’s really not a big deal.

"I think a lot of this stuff is a bigger deal outside of the building because he played 20-plus years and really never missed a day. I think he will be prepared. And he’s going to do a good job at quarterback.”

From what Ryan said, the other players on the team have no concern about Brady’s commitment. They aren't worried that their quarterback won’t be back before the start of the regular season.

In fact, they're confident the seven-time Super Bowl champion will pick up right where he left off last season with an MVP-type year.

Despite controversies, Brady is still 'Tom Terrific' in the public eye

Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp

Although Tom Brady has been in the public eye more than ever since joining Tampa Bay, his need to keep some things secret from fans is nothing new. His efforts to become a part-owner of the Miami Dolphins were kept well under wraps until after the deal fell through.

Previous instances include alleged friction with former head coaches Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians. There were also instances of deflating footballs and deleting text messages that could have been potentially damning evidence of his guilt.

Brady has built a brand and an image that has made him the wholesome face of the NFL, despite secretive deals and accusations of cheating. It should come as no surprise that his reasons for briefly stepping away from football have been kept private as well.

