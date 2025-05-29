Veteran status hits Marlon Humphrey as NFL makes Ravens CB feel old with one post

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been with the Baltimore Ravens since arriving in the league. The Ravens drafted the cornerback with the 16th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Over the years, the four-time Pro Bowler has established himself as a key player on the roster.
On Wednesday, the NFL highlighted a few players entering their ninth campaign in the league this upcoming season. The list includes Marlon Humphrey as he gears up for year nine with the Ravens.
However, Marlon Humphrey isn't too excited about hitting the veteran status in the league as he shared his thoughts on feeling like an old player.
"I'm not Old!!!!," Humphrey wrote
During his debut campaign in the league, Humphrey was the third cornerback on the depth chart, behind Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith. He played all 16 games during the 2017 season and recorded 34 total tackles and one tackle for loss.
In eight seasons, Marlon Humphrey has started 98 of 116 regular season games, tallying 440 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits and has been named a first-team All-Pro twice.
Humphrey has been participating in the OTAs after their heartbreaking loss last season. The Ravens qualified for the playoffs, but their hopes of competing in the Super Bowl were crushed by the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.
Coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on the veterans sweating it out during OTAs.
"It's great," Harbaugh said. "Coaches, we want to coach. We want players to be here. ... To see the guys out there working as hard as they are and as hard as they have been means a lot. I love the way these guys work."
Marlon Humphrey takes hilarious jab at teammate Kyle Hamilton being included in NFL safety's Mount Rushmore
The Ravens drafted Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The two-time Pro Bowler has spent three seasons playing with his veteran teammate, Marlon Humphrey.
On Monday, MLFootball shared a tweet highlighting the NFL's Mount Rushmore for safeties, with the list including Kyle Hamilton. Humphrey retweeted the post and took a hilarious jab at his teammate.
"Yall hav to put a litte more Asian in Kyle," Humprey wrote.
Both Humphrey and Hamilton will look for redemption this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if the Ravens win their first Lombardi trophy since Super Bowl XLVII.
