Veteran status hits Marlon Humphrey as NFL makes Ravens CB feel old with one post

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been with the Baltimore Ravens since arriving in the league. The Ravens drafted the cornerback with the 16th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Over the years, the four-time Pro Bowler has established himself as a key player on the roster.

On Wednesday, the NFL highlighted a few players entering their ninth campaign in the league this upcoming season. The list includes Marlon Humphrey as he gears up for year nine with the Ravens.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Marlon Humphrey isn't too excited about hitting the veteran status in the league as he shared his thoughts on feeling like an old player.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

"I'm not Old!!!!," Humphrey wrote

Humphrey's comments on NFL's post

During his debut campaign in the league, Humphrey was the third cornerback on the depth chart, behind Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith. He played all 16 games during the 2017 season and recorded 34 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

In eight seasons, Marlon Humphrey has started 98 of 116 regular season games, tallying 440 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits and has been named a first-team All-Pro twice.

Humphrey has been participating in the OTAs after their heartbreaking loss last season. The Ravens qualified for the playoffs, but their hopes of competing in the Super Bowl were crushed by the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Coach John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on the veterans sweating it out during OTAs.

"It's great," Harbaugh said. "Coaches, we want to coach. We want players to be here. ... To see the guys out there working as hard as they are and as hard as they have been means a lot. I love the way these guys work."

Marlon Humphrey takes hilarious jab at teammate Kyle Hamilton being included in NFL safety's Mount Rushmore

The Ravens drafted Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The two-time Pro Bowler has spent three seasons playing with his veteran teammate, Marlon Humphrey.

On Monday, MLFootball shared a tweet highlighting the NFL's Mount Rushmore for safeties, with the list including Kyle Hamilton. Humphrey retweeted the post and took a hilarious jab at his teammate.

"Yall hav to put a litte more Asian in Kyle," Humprey wrote.

Expand Tweet

Both Humphrey and Hamilton will look for redemption this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if the Ravens win their first Lombardi trophy since Super Bowl XLVII.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.