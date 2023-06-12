The New York Giants will always hate the rest of the division, as former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz showed in an interview with The Players' Tribune.

Cruz was golfing with former Giants DE Michael Strahan, and the two were asked if they would rather be Cowboys or Eagles fans. The two both gave blunt responses of how they'd rather not be a fan of either team.

Victor Cruz said that the only team that matters is the Giants.

"Can I be neither? I don't wanna be any fans of any of those awful organizations, okay? The only organization that matters are the New York Football Giants. That's it. All those other teams are garbage."

Strahan said he would rather die than be an Eagles or Cowboys fan.

"I'd rather die than be a Cowboy or Eagles fan. Kidding me? I'm a fan of neither - Cowboys, Eagles. No disrespect to the fans, just don't like the teams, and they don't like me, which means I did my job very well."

There's no love lost between the former Giants and their divisional rivals. That's how the NFC East is, as it has historically had some of the best rivalries in NFL history.

Can the New York Giants compete for the NFC East this year?

Saquon Barkley and Victor Cruz during NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys finished above the New York Giants in the NFC East last season.

All three teams made the playoffs, with the Eagles winning the division and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 14-3 record. Dallas finished the season with a 12-5 record, and the Giants just barely made the playoffs with a 9-7 record.

2022 Standings:

Eagles 14-3

Cowboys 12-5

Giants 9-7-1

Commanders 8-8-1 Who will win the NFC East in 2023?2022 Standings:Eagles 14-3Cowboys 12-5Giants 9-7-1Commanders 8-8-1

New York kept both Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones this offseason, while adding WRs Parris Campbell, Jalyin Hyatt, and TE Darren Waller to their offense.

The NFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in football and will probably be very competitive again in 2023. It will be tough for the Giants to get over the big hurdles of the Cowboys and Eagles, but anything is possible.

