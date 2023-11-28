Josh Dobbs and the Vikings faced the Bears on MNF with a chance to make up on the divisional lead. The Detroit Lions had lost 29-22 to the Green Bay Packers in the other NFC North game and had Minesota won, they would have been 7-5 going into the bye week, just one game behind the top of the division.

It was a golden opportunity that was spectacularly mishandled. And we mean that quite literally. The Bears won the game 12-10 without scoring a single touchdown. However, they intercepted Josh Dobbs four times in the game. A couple of them came off the fingers of his offensive players, but they all count just the same.

In the end, the Vikings quarterback ended up with just 173 yards of passing offense, a respectable 68.8 percent completion, but just one touchdown compared to the four picks. He was also sacked twice during the game. It was the turnovers, which has kind of been the story of Minnesota's season whenever they have lost, that ultimately led to their downfall.

Their fans were none too pleased with their quarterback, even though it is less than a month since he arrived from the Arizona Cardinals. With the postseason chances on the line, they are not ready to give him any slack.

Josh Dobbs flames for interceptions as Vikings lose on MNF

Fans were quick to go on X, formerly Twitter, to advertise their displeasure with Josh Dobbs. Just as they had been singing his praises when he came in and steadied the ship after Kirk Cousins' injury, there were calls for him to go. Such is the nature of social media, after all! Here are some of the compiled posts.

Justin Fields and the Bears also got lucky

When the NFL scheduled this game for Monday Night Primetime, they would have expected a juicy divisional matchup. Instead, it turned out to be a complete dud. And while the Vikings were abysmal, the Bears were not far behind in contributing to the utter ineptitude that characterized this game.

Just as Josh Dobbs gave up four interceptions, Justin Fields had two fumbles that were recovered by the opposition. But he was not the only one in his team. Even Chicago kicker Cairo Santos, who scored all of their points, missed his first attempt at the field goal, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Ultimately, it was not a case of the better team winning the match. Rather it was a team that was marginally less bad that took home the spoils.