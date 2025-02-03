Vikings predicted to replace Sam Darnold with $3,178,750 2x Super Bowl-winning QB

The Minnesota Vikings are predicted to replace Sam Darnold with two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

On Tuesday, a prediction piece from CBS' Cody Benjamin suggested that Minnesota could be eyeing Garoppolo as their next signal-caller. Garoppolo signed a one-year, $3,178,750 contract with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

Of course, the idea would be for Garoppolo to be a transitional quarterback until J.J. McCarthy is ready to take the field.

Garoppolo comes at a much cheaper price than a potential reunion with Darnold would. He has experience playing under some bright lights with the San Francisco 49ers. He could potentially provide similar production to Darnold should the two parties decide to go their separate ways.

Vikings predicted to let Sam Darnold walk after career year

It remains to be seen if Darnold will find a new home for the 2025 season. Minnesota seems yet to have made an official determination on whether or not they'd like to bring the veteran signal-caller back for another year. However, If they decide to move on, they'll let Darnold walk after a career year.

Darnold threw for a career-high 4,319 yards this season. He also tossed for 35 touchdowns and ended the year with a passer rating of 102.5. His efforts helped the Vikings finish the season with a record of 14-3, which was good enough for second place in the NFC North behind the 15-2 Detroit Lions.

After a dominant run throughout the regular season, Darnold and the Vikings were thwarted in the wild-card round by the Los Angeles Rams, losing the game 27-9. Now, it remains to be seen if the Vikings will opt to sign Darnold to a longer deal, as the one-year agreement he signed with the club last offseason is set to expire soon.

If the Vikings decide to give Garoppolo a look, they'll do so after the veteran spent the past season with the Rams. Garoppolo served as the backup to quarterback Matthew Stafford, only seeing action in the regular season finale when the team decided to rest their starter after clinching a playoff berth.

Garoppolo threw for 334 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Rams' 30-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Should Minnesota decide to go a different route at quarterback next season, perhaps they'll give Garoppolo some serious consideration as they prepare for McCarthy's return.

