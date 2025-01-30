Exclusive: NFL insider details whether Russell Wilson or Sam Darnold is in line for the crazier offseason

Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold are both standing at the edge of a cliff. After both signing one-year deals in the offseason, their allotment of time is up. Both the Vikings and Steelers have hesitated to pay the quarterbacks and with no games left to be played, both quarterbacks are in limbo.

However, one quarterback is in line for a crazier offseason, according to Tom Pelissero. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Pelissero declared whether he believed Wilson or Darnold to be the player in line for a crazier offseason.

"It's Sam Darnold because we don't know what direction this is going to go. You know somebody willing to step up to the table for him. Other than that I mean the other quarterbacks in free agency are Russell Wilson Justin Fields all those guys from the 2021 draft," he said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They've all been cut or traded Darnold's the one who if somebody is going to get paid seriously money and if somebody will do it. Especially given the body of work to me maybe the most fascinating story I'll say," he added.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Darnold's fate is unclear as of now. He could end up with a new team in March or he could find himself on a big new deal with the Vikings. He also could find himself strapped to the team via the franchise tag. It could go a number of different ways.

Exploring potential landing spots for Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold at NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

The Vikings quarterback could end up a number of places or he could stay put. If he hits the open market, however, where he goes most likely will be decided based on which team pays up top dollar.

In other words, the quarterback-needy teams willing to get a veteran are the most likely landing spots. Of course, with only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders lining up as potential instant fixes in the NFL Draft, it would need to be a quarterback-needy team not currently at the top of the draft order.

As such, per NFL media, the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts both sit outside of the quarterback drafting window. Therefore, both fit the mold.

Arguably, the Raiders are more quarterback-needy than the Colts. However, if the Colts decide they've seen enough of Anthony Richardson, Darnold could seemingly be an option.

The Jets and Panthers both come to mind as potentially quarterback-needy teams, but as Darnold has already been there, it might be a tough sell to those owners. Where will Sam Darnold end up?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback