Vikings S Josh Metellus gets warning for “excessive verbal abuse” at Wolves vs. OKC Thunder game

Josh Metellus got carried away while attending the Western Conference Finals Game 3 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings safety is taking a break from football this offseason after finishing his fifth campaign with the franchise.

On Saturday, Josh Metellus was at Target Center to showcase his support for his basketball brethren. However, it looks like he crossed a line during the high-octane showdown. On his IG story, the Vikings safety shared a photo of a warning card he received for "excessive verbal abuse".

Josh Metellus gave fans a look into what was written in the red warning card as the players battled it out on the court. The safety accompanied the story with a caption that read:

"Energy is one hell of a drug"

Metellus's IG story

The warning card reaa:

"You are being issued a warning card that the comments gestures and/ or behaviors that you have directed at players, coaches, game officials and/or other spectors constitute excessive verbal abuse and are in violation of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.

"This is the first and only warning that you will receive. If, after receiving this warning, you verbally abuse player, coach, game official or spectator, you will be immediately ejected from the arena without refund."

The Timberwolves recorded a dominating 145-101 win. Despite the loss, OKC has a 2-1 advantage over their rivals in this WCF series heading into Game 4 on Monday at Target Center.

How did Josh Metellus perform during the 2024 season for the Vikings?

The Vikings had a decent 2024 season, finishing 14-3 campaign and qualifying for the playoffs. However, their Super Bowl hopes were crushed by the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.

Josh Metellus saw game time in all 17 regular-season games, making 10 starts, recording 103 tackles, two tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. In September 2023, the Vikings had provided the safety with a two-year extension worth $8 million.

Metellus is entering the final year of his deal this upcoming season. It will be interesting to see if the team retains him following the 2025 campaign.

