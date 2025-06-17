"Violence is coming" - George Kittle fires warning to NFL teams on facing Robert Saleh-led 49ers defense

Robert Saleh has rejoined George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers for the 2025 season. The former New York coach was the 49ers' defensive coordinator from 2017-2020, before he took over the Jets.

On Monday, Kittle fired a warning to opponents on facing a defense led by Saleh.

"He's really good at his job, and I'm really excited that we somehow convinced him to be our defensive coordinator again because he knows what he's talking about, he's inspiring, he gets the boys fired up, and he just happens to also be really, really smart," Kittle said, via "The Rich Eisen Show."

"So, I'm pumped to have him back in the building, just hanging out with him a little bit, talking about stuff. You can just tell he's ready to roll this year, and he's gonna get the boys fired up. Violence is coming I would say."

San Francisco's defensive woes were clear throughout the 2024 regular season. The former Super Bowl finalists conceded 20 or more points in 13 games.

This became more apparent due to the team's subdued offense caused by numerous injury woes. Pro Bowlers Kittle, Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey all missed time.

What's next for George Kittle and Robert Saleh?

George Kittle was one of the San Francisco 49ers' best performers in the 2024 season. The Iowa Hawkeyes product earned second-team All-Pro honors after posting 78 catches, 1,106 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

Kittle is aiming for more of the same in his ninth season in the league. The perennial Pro Bowler is arguably a top three tight end in the NFL, and he'll aim to guide his team back to Super Bowl contention.

Robert Saleh earned positive reviews for his work as a linebackers coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive coordinator of the 49ers. However, his time as the New York Jets coach didn't go as planned, failing to end their playoff drought.

Saleh is returning to San Francisco, where he'll attempt to revamp its defense. His work will be crucial as the 49ers plan to remain competitive in the stacked NFC.

