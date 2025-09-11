  • home icon
"Violence like this is never acceptable": Julian Edelman gets candid as Trump announces Charlie Kirk's death after being shot

By Henrique Bulio
Published Sep 11, 2025 03:22 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty
Julian Edelman spoke about Charlie Kirk's death - Source: Getty

Julian Edelman shared a message on his social media handle after political activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot in Utah on Wednesday.

Speaking on Twitter following Kirk's death, Edelman avoided controversial opinions and looked at the situation using common sense.

"Doesn’t matter where you land in the political landscape. Violence like this is never acceptable. Praying for the family."
Wednesday's events were widely discussed on social media, and the New York Yankees held a moment of silence in honor of the activist before their game against the Detroit Tigers.

The former wide receiver's tweet was met with widespread praise.

Edelman has been vocal about the Israel-Palestine conflict

The former wide receiver has spoken a lot about the Middle East conflict. Edelman, who's Jewish, also refused to engage in hateful statements. For example, this is what he said in 2021 about the conflict:

"I'm a proud Jew and a lover of Israel, but this is a complex issue, and somewhat beyond my ability to speak confidently about. So I'll just say this: People are not their governments. Israelis and Palestinians are both warm and loving people, deserving of a safe and prosperous existence."

He also criticized the "amount of wars and hate" that the world was experiencing in a 2024 statement.

"There's a lot of hate going on in other places. War is terrible on so many levels. It's a sad time, like I said. The one thankful thing you have is we're not experiencing that here in our country. War is brutal, war is disgusting.

He has remained a public figure since he retired from the NFL.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
